Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

Matz has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 19 4.2 6 1 0 6 2 at Red Sox May. 13 5.1 8 3 3 4 1 vs. Tigers May. 7 5.1 5 1 1 2 0 vs. Angels May. 2 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 55 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .293/.404/.521 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .297/.386/.622 so far this season.

Gorman has picked up at least one hit in 13 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 51 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .285/.376/.413 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

