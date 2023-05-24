Paul Goldschmidt will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) on Wednesday, May 24, when they take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (20-28) at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-5, 5.05 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (1-2, 2.45 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 6-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 3-2 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 6-10 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

