On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

