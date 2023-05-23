Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .271 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 72.3% of his games this season (34 of 47), with multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has an RBI in 18 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 21 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.84), 59th in WHIP (1.428), and 59th in K/9 (6.7).
