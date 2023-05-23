How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics meet.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Celtics Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Celtics Prediction
|Heat vs Celtics Players to Watch
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank seventh.
- The Heat score only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow (111.4).
- Miami is 26-8 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Boston has compiled a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 20th.
- The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).
- Boston is 49-12 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 111.4 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- Miami is allowing 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing in road games (109.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced in home games and in road games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark when playing on the road.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Celtics average 120.5 points per game, 5.1 more than away (115.4). Defensively they give up 110.5 points per game at home, 1.9 less than on the road (112.4).
- In 2022-23 Boston is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (110.5) than away (112.4).
- At home the Celtics are picking up 26.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (26.5).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Love
|Questionable
|Leg
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
