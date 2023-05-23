Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 18 5.2 5 5 2 1 3 at Red Sox May. 12 5.0 7 4 4 2 2 vs. Tigers May. 6 5.0 8 4 4 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .288/.399/.489 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 43 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .301/.392/.636 on the year.

Gorman enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .455 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 15 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 50 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.380/.420 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 35 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.367/.434 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

