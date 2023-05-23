Tuesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (1-0) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 25 times and won 11, or 44%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won seven of its 18 games, or 38.9%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 250 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule