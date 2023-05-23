On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
  • Donovan has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has homered in three games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.298 AVG .229
.359 OBP .288
.509 SLG .229
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
8 RBI 2
11/4 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 19
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.8%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (10.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.84), 59th in WHIP (1.428), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
