The Atlanta Braves (29-18) are looking for Ronald Acuna Jr. to continue a 12-game hitting streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (4-1), while the Dodgers' starter has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-1, 3.14 ERA) vs TBA - LAD

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (4-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.14 ERA and 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .183.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.