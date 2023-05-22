Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Monday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will take the ball for the Reds.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season St. Louis has won two of its six games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 245.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
