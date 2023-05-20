Cardinals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) and Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have won 10 out of the 23 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been favored.
- This season St. Louis has won 10 of its 26 games, or 38.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 229 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Freddy Peralta
|May 16
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Luke Weaver
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.