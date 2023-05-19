You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals prior to their matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .302/.400/.517 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 39 hits with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.386/.629 so far this year.

Gorman has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .394 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (1-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 at Brewers May. 8 6.0 3 3 0 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 4.2 5 3 3 3 2 at Pirates Apr. 26 3.1 2 0 0 1 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .318/.387/.542 on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .252/.359/.509 so far this season.

Betts has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

