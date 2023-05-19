On Friday, May 19 at 8:15 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) at Busch Stadium. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Steven Matz will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cardinals have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (1-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-4, 5.62 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 24-14 record (winning 63.2% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 5-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +325 - 2nd

