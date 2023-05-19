Cardinals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) at 8:15 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will call on Tony Gonsolin (1-1) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-4).
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 6-0.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have come away with eight wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, St. Louis has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for St. Louis is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (229 total runs).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Corey Kluber
|May 15
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Freddy Peralta
|May 16
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Ben Lively
