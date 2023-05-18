Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 58 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 213 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Boston Red Sox.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Graham Ashcraft 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Graham Ashcraft

