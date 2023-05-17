Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 17.
The probable pitchers are Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals and Corbin Burnes (4-2) for the Brewers.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have won nine out of the 22 games, or 40.9%, in which they've been favored.
- St. Louis has a record of 9-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 210 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Adam Wainwright vs James Paxton
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Chris Sale
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Corey Kluber
|May 15
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Freddy Peralta
|May 16
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Graham Ashcraft
