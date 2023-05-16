Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA (117.2 points per game). Defensively it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
- Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.
