The St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, May 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+150). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won nine out of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Brewers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +150 moneyline listed for this contest.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Juan Yepez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

