How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich take the field at Busch Stadium against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Brewers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Brewers Odds
|Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are seventh-best in MLB play with 56 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .437 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' .264 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (208 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .334 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.457).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-5) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Montgomery has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Montgomery will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|James Paxton
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.