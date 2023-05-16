Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) and Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on May 16.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-5) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (3-2).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won nine out of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has entered six games this season favored by -185 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 208 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

