How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will aim to out-hit Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Fueled by 124 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 181 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (1-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In eight starts this season, Mikolas has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|James Paxton
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Tony Gonsolin
