The Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Stars -165 moneyline odds in this decisive game against the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 56 of 94 games this season.

The Stars are 20-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 12-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Seattle is 7-5 when it is the underdog by +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-167) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-120)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-139) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 4 2.9

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.2 3.2

