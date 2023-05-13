Saturday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-17) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) at 4:10 PM (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Red Sox, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (3-2) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-4).

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win five times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (177 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

