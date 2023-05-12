When the Boston Red Sox (22-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) meet at Fenway Park on Friday, May 12, James Paxton will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 11 runs.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Cardinals and Red Sox matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 53.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 4-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Juan Yepez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+105) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.