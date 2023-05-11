Deandre Ayton be on the court for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Ayton, in his last time out, had 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 118-102 loss to the Nuggets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Ayton's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 18.0 13.4 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 9.7 Assists -- 1.7 1.0 PRA 22.5 29.7 24.1 PR 21.5 28 23.1



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Ayton is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 32 14 9 1 0 1 2 5/7/2023 27 8 8 0 0 1 1 5/5/2023 26 4 9 0 0 1 0 5/1/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.