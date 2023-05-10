The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 236.1 points per game combined, 11.1 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 233.7 combined points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Stephen Curry 30.5 -125 29.4 Klay Thompson 22.5 -115 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -105 17.1 Jordan Poole 9.5 -125 20.4 Draymond Green 8.5 +100 8.5

