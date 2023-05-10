Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .350 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- DeJong has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- DeJong has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.30).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (5-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 1.45 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
