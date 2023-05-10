Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has two doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).
- He has homered in three games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (34.8%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.45 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
