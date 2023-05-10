Nico Hoerner and Paul DeJong will hit the field when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 45 total home runs.

St. Louis is 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with a .256 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 165 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.461).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Montgomery is looking to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Montgomery is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley

