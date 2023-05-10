Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (17-19) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 10.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won nine, or 45%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won nine of its 20 games, or 45%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 165 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule