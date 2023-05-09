Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Phoenix Suns (45-37) will go head to head on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were beaten by the Suns on Sunday, 129-124. Jokic scored 53 in a losing effort, while Devin Booker paced the winning squad with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 53 4 11 0 1 2 Jamal Murray 28 5 7 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 11 10 4 1 1 2

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 36 6 12 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 36 11 6 2 1 2 Landry Shamet 19 0 0 0 0 5

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is putting up a team-high 10 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 18 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.

Booker is putting up a team-best 27.8 points per game. And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Kevin Durant gets the Suns 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Suns get 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Torrey Craig.

Josh Okogie is putting up 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.1% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 33.1 4.6 6.7 1.8 0.8 2.6 Nikola Jokic DEN 27.7 11.8 8.3 0.8 0.5 1.7 Kevin Durant PHO 27 8 4.9 0.9 1.3 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 24 4.8 6.1 0.9 0.3 2.6 Deandre Ayton PHO 12 8.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.3

