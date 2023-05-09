Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The over/under is set at 228.5 for the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|228.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 40 times.
- Denver has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 outings.
- Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix is 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
- The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
- In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets record only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
- When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). Away, it is .512 (21-19-0).
- The Suns score only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|17-16
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|5-4
|42-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
