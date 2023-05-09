The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will hit the field against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 42 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 109 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 14th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 13th in the majors with 159 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (2-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up 10 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

In seven starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Corey Kluber 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Tanner Houck 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer

