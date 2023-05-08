The Edmonton Oilers take their home ice at Rogers Place Monday to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. The Oilers are favored (-175) in this game against the Golden Knights (+150).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-175) Golden Knights (+150) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 60.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-27).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Edmonton has gone 22-10 (winning 68.8%).

The Oilers have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog three times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton went over once in its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Oilers rank first in the league with 325 total goals this season, averaging 4.0 per game.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (256 total) in NHL play.

With a +69 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has hit the over on but one occasion over its past 10 games.

During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

