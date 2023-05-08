The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles has a 32-8 record when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Golden State has compiled a 35-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 14th.

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Golden State has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are scoring 117 points per game at home. In road games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 117.3 points per contest.

Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this year, ceding 113.8 points per game, compared to 119.4 in road games.

The Lakers are draining 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Warriors are better offensively, scoring 119.7 points per game, compared to 118.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 111.7 points per game at home, and 122.5 away.

In 2022-23 Golden State is allowing 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than away (122.5).

This season the Warriors are averaging more assists at home (30.5 per game) than away (29.2).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Foot Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle LeBron James Questionable Foot

Warriors Injuries