The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they ready for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Lakers beat the Warriors 127-97 on Saturday when they last met. Anthony Davis led the way with a team-high 25 points in the win for the Lakers, while Stephen Curry put up 23 points in the loss for the Warriors.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Out Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are only 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Los Angeles has a 32-8 record when putting up more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 114.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.7 points fewer than the 117.2 they've scored this season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in the league), and give up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Golden State has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

In their last 10 games, the Warriors are scoring 114.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 118.9.

Golden State hits 3.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.6 (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Warriors' 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in the NBA, and the 111.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.