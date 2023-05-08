The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 6, Randle produced 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 105-86 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets in place for Randle, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.1 15.9 Rebounds 8.5 10 7.6 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.3 PRA 36.5 39.2 26.8 PR 32.5 35.1 23.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.6



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

Randle has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 19.5% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Randle is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Randle's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per contest, 14th in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 38 10 14 2 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

