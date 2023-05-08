Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .235 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Carlson has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 26.9% of his games this season, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (42.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|9
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.22).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
