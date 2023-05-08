On Monday, May 8 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (17-17) host the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) at Wrigley Field. Marcus Stroman will get the ball for the Cubs, while Miles Mikolas will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The Cubs are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+105). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.18 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 7-4 (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Cardinals have won in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won two of nine games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +550 - 4th

