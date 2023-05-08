How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who is expected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 42 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- St. Louis is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 156 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.458 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (1-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Alex Faedo
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Sale
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Corey Kluber
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tanner Houck
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.