The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .268 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Donovan has picked up a hit in 17 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in five games this season (17.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (10.3%).
  • In 31.0% of his games this year (nine of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
