After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Alex Faedo) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .268.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 11 games this season (34.4%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings