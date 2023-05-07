After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Alex Faedo) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .268.
  • Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.4% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In 11 games this season (34.4%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Faedo will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
