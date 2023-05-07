How to Watch the Devils vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center showcases the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, airing on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0 in the series.
The Hurricanes' matchup with the Devils can be watched on TBS, SN1, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|6-1 CAR
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
