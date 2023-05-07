When the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) and Detroit Tigers (15-17) square of at Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 7, Steven Matz will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the hill. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+165). The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-4, 6.39 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-200) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Tommy Edman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

St. Louis has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.