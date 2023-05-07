Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB action with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

St. Louis is 14th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.258).

St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (144 total).

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-worst WHIP (1.472).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Matz has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Matz is looking to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Corey Kluber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.