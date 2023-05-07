Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .255.
- In 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Donovan has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Faedo makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 27-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.