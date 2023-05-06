Following two rounds of play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Nate Lashley leads (-8). Watch the third round from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to Watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards

Par 71/7,448 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Wells Fargo Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Nate Lashley 1st -8 68-66 Tyrrell Hatton 1st -8 69-65 Wyndham Clark 1st -8 67-67 Xander Schauffele 4th -7 66-69 Sung-Jae Im 4th -7 69-66

Wells Fargo Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:20 PM ET Xander Schauffele (-7/4th), Wyndham Clark (-8/1st) 1:10 PM ET Justin Thomas (-7/4th), J.J. Spaun (-7/4th) 1:00 PM ET Sung-Jae Im (-7/4th), Adam Scott (-7/4th) 1:30 PM ET Nate Lashley (-8/1st), Tyrrell Hatton (-8/1st) 12:50 PM ET Adam Svensson (-7/4th), Tommy Fleetwood (-6/10th) 12:05 PM ET Harris English (-5/13th), Max Homa (-5/13th) 12:40 PM ET Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-6/10th), Michael Kim (-6/10th) 11:55 AM ET Taylor Moore (-5/13th), Chris Kirk (-4/20th) 11:25 AM ET Patrick Cantlay (-4/20th), Webb Simpson (-4/20th) 10:30 AM ET Corey Conners (-3/29th), Matthew Fitzpatrick (-3/29th)

