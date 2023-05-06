The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .255 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Edman has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including four multi-run games (12.9%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings