Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 26 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .265 with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
- In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.4 per game).
- Turnbull (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.84 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.