Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .242 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Arenado has had a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits nine times (28.1%).

In 32 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In eight games this year (25.0%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 of 32 games (34.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings